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Nick Mingione Outlines Busy Offseason for the Bat Cats

Noah Cierzan sits down one-one-one with Mingione to talk about a talented incoming recruiting class
Nick Mingione One-on-One with BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight
Nick Mingione One-on-One with BBN Tonight
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Even once Kentucky's run in the 2026 NCAA Baseball tournament ended in Morgantown, Nick Mingione's work didn't take a break with transfer portal pandemonium and putting together his 2027 roster.

Mingione sat down one-on-one with Noah Cierzan to talk about the off season, key returners and what it was like to spend draft day with Tyler Bell, the 10th overall selection to the Rockies.

Nick Mingione sits down with BBN Tonight
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