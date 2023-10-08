No. 1 Georgia rolls Kentucky 51-13 in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 1 ranked Georgia extended its winning streak to 14 after throttling No. 20 Kentucky 51-13 at Sanford Stadium Saturday night.

Game Log

1st Quarter

After winning the coin toss and deferring to the second half, Kentucky started on defense. Georgia wasted no time moving down the field, going 75 yards in 7 plays. Carson Beck connected with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for a 40 yard touchdown.

Kentucky would start moving the ball offensively on its opening possession, pushing the ball across midfield only to have it called back to an offensive holding penalty, putting the Cats behind the chains. A wide open throw from Devin Leary to Tayvion Robinson was missed on 3rd and 15, forcing UK to punt it away.

The Bulldogs showed no signs of slowing down on its next drive, once again going right down the field in 7 plays for 82 yards. Rara Thomas made an impressive touchdown grab that was ruled incomplete before being reviewed and overturned. Georgia jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead.

Kentucky would have a spark on its next drive with a 37 yard pass to Dane Key. The Wildcats would eventually get it to the Georgia 29, but a personal foul call on Jager Burton pushed Kentucky behind the chains again. The Cats would have to punt it away again.

Georgia 14, Kentucky 0 after 1Q

2nd Quarter

Kentucky's defense looked as though it were finally going to get a 3rd down stop, forcing an incomplete pass. After the play, another personal foul was called, this time on Deone Walker, to extend the drive. Georgia would take advantage, completing another scoring drive with a touchdown pass from Beck to Oscar Delp. It was a 12 play, 95 yard touchdown drive.

Kentucky finally shows a sign of life on its following drive. The Cats took advantage on a couple of Georgia penalties and finally got on the scoreboard with a 4 yard touchdown pass from Leary to Josh Kattus, capping off a 10 play, 75 yard drive.

Georgia's next possession began with a 49 yard completion to Brock Bowers. Kentucky's defense would stand strong by holding the Bulldogs to a 36 yard field goal.

After forcing Kentucky to punt again, Georgia punches it in again with a 5 yard touchdown from Kendall Milton. The drive was 5 plays and 55 yards long.

Georgia would get the ball back with 23 seconds left in the half, only to go 38 yards in 3 plays before kicking a 42 yard field goal to end the half.

Georgia 34, Kentucky 7 at Halftime

3rd Quarter

Kentucky received the second half kickoff, only to see another 3-and-out and punting it back to Georgia.

Georgia had its first costly mistake on offense, with Maxwell Hairston intercepting Carson Beck and returning it 48 yards to the Bulldog 29-yard line. A couple plays later, Leary dumps it off to Ray Davis who goes into the endzone from 26 yards out.

Another lengthy drive for Georgia ends with a 21 yard pass to Brock Bowers, putting the game to bed if it wasn't already.

Georgia 44, Kentucky 13 after 3Q