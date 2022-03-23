No. 1 Oklahoma takes down No. 8 Kentucky in front of record crowd

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners used six home runs, two each from Jocelyn Alo, Lynnsie Elam and Alyssa Brito, to beat the No. 8 Kentucky Softball team 9-1 on Tuesday night at John Cropp Stadium in one of the most anticipated games of the college softball calendar.

A John Cropp Stadium regular-season record 2,117 fans turned out to watch the game, marking the second-largest crowd in program history behind the 2013 SEC Championship Game.

Oklahoma scored a run off a solo home run in each of the first two innings before putting up a four spot in the top of the third inning to take a stranglehold of the game. The Sooners then hit three more home runs in the game with one coming in the fourth and two more in the sixth to beat the Wildcats.

Kentucky’s run came off of a Renee Abernathy home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Abernathy crushed a first-pitch from Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl over the wall in LF to cut into the 7-0 Oklahoma lead at the time. It was just the third home run given up by Bahl this season as she improved to 11-0 on the season in the circle this year.

Oklahoma, the final unbeaten team standing in the nation, moved to 26-0 with Tuesday’s result. Kentucky falls to 20-6 and will pick up Southeastern Conference play this weekend with a three-game series against the No. 18 Auburn Tigers beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. ET on the SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app.