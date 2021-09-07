Watch
No. 1 recruit Sharpe commits to Kentucky

Posted at 7:03 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 19:10:57-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The number one overall prospect in the class of 2022 has committed to the University of Kentucky.

Shaedon Sharp chooses the Wildcats over Kansas, Oklahoma St., Arizona, and the G-League.

Sharp is a native of Glendale, Az., but plays AAU ball for UPLAY-Canada.

The 6-foot-5, 185 pound guard joins Skyy Clark as Kentucky's two commits for the 2022-23 season. Talk about a possible lethal backcourt for the Cats next season. Both of them are top-15 prospects in the '22 class.

This is head coach John Calipari's first top overall recruit since he landed Skal Labissiere in 2015.

