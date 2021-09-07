No. 1 recruit Sharpe commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The number one overall prospect in the class of 2022 has committed to the University of Kentucky.
And I rock Kentucky Blue 😼🔵⚪️ COMMITTED! @KentuckyMBB #bbn #mytoolbox pic.twitter.com/YedAGBFyhq— Shaedon Sharpe (@ShaedonSharpe) September 7, 2021
Shaedon Sharp chooses the Wildcats over Kansas, Oklahoma St., Arizona, and the G-League.
Sharp is a native of Glendale, Az., but plays AAU ball for UPLAY-Canada.
The 6-foot-5, 185 pound guard joins Skyy Clark as Kentucky's two commits for the 2022-23 season. Talk about a possible lethal backcourt for the Cats next season. Both of them are top-15 prospects in the '22 class.
This is head coach John Calipari's first top overall recruit since he landed Skal Labissiere in 2015.