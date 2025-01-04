No. 10 Kentucky earns thrilling win over No. 6 Florida

The No. 10 Kentucky men's basketball team earned its first SEC win of the season in thrilling fashion after defeating No. 6 Florida 106-100 Saturday at Rupp Arena.

In order to irk out the win, Kentucky used several scoring runs throughout the game that helped stretch the lead.

Florida would continue to battle, hitting timely three's and getting to the free throw line to keep things interesting.

The Gators were 22-35 from the free throw line compared to Kentucky's 18-24.

The Cats were led by Koby Brea, who finished with a team high 23 pts and made a career high 7 3's.

Five other Wildcats finished in double-figures.

Lamont Butler had 19 pts, Otega Oweh had 16 pts, Amari Williams had 15 pts, and Jaxson Robinson & Andrew Carr had 14 pts.

Kentucky shot 58% from the field and were 14-29 from the 3pt line.

Up next for the Wildcats, a trip to Athens to face Georgia Tuesday, January 7 at 7 pm.