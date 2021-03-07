No. 10 Kentucky softball finishes pre-conference schedule unbeaten

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The No. 10 Kentucky Softball team used a sensational day from junior Tatum Spangler to close out the 2021 pre-conference schedule with its 18th and 19th-straight wins, picking up victories over Coastal Carolina and Florida Atlantic on Sunday afternoon in Boca Raton.

Kentucky fell behind to Coastal Carolina early, but rallied to score nine runs in the third inning against the Chanticleers to run its win streak to 18 games in a 12-3 win over CCU. In UK’s final game of the weekend, Kentucky used big hits from Spanger and solid pitching from Autumn Humes to ride out a 7-3 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls to complete the weekend 5-0.

UK is now 19-0 on the season, and is undefeated through its entire pre-conference schedule for the first time in program history. The Wildcats will now turn their attention to Southeastern Conference play beginning next weekend with a trip to The Swamp for a three-game series with No. 5 Florida. The series begins at 6 p.m. ET on Friday before matinee games on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from the newly-renovated Katie Seashole Pressley Stadium in Gainesville. All three games will be on the SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

