No. 11 UK women dominate Arkansas at home 89-69

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — No. 11 Kentucky women's basketball is back in the win column, defeating Arkansas at home Sunday afternoon 89-69.

The Cats were handed just their second loss this season against Texas A&M this past Thursday. The team is now 17-2 overall and 6-1 in SEC play.

A tough stretch ahead with No. 19 Alabama coming to town Thursday. Then UK has two top-15 match ups in the first two weeks of February against No. 15 Oklahoma and No. 7 Texas.

It was a quick 11-0 start for the Cats, leading 29-10 after the first quarter, and they never let off the gas. A 16-point halftime lead that ended in a 20-point win. All five UK starters finished in double-figure scoring.

Georgia Amoore led the way with 19 points while Clara Strack and Teonni Key each finished with a double-double. Amelia Hassett and Dazia Lawrence each had 14 points and both went 4-8 from behind the arc.

Amoore - 19p | 3r | 8a

Strack - 17p | 10r | 4bl

Hasett - 14p | 7r | 4a | 4bl

Lawrence - 14p

As a team, the Cats shot 48 percent from the field (30-63) and 46 percent from deep (13-28). The Cats out rebounded 44-30 and had 32 points in the paint compared to the Razorbacks 18.

One area UK head coach Kenny Brooks has put an important emphasis on is Kentucky's bench production and they played some solid minutes in the first half, totaling 12 points on the day.

Kentucky is set to host No. 19 Alabama Thursday at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.