No. 12 Alabama's explosive second half puts Kentucky down, 45-17

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Football's loss to No. 12 Alabama was truly a tale of two halves. The first showed "the juice" and promise of a great future; the second half was a brutal regression. Will Stein goes 0-1 in his first SEC match.

“You want to see a great product on the field. I want to see insane fans in the stands as well," coach Stein spent the week leading up to his first SEC meeting telling Big Blue Fans to create an “environment of excellence” for the Cats, and BBN delivered.

Kentucky and Alabama about to kickoff on ABC/LEX 36.

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Kentucky fell short in the opening offensive play of the game, but Jay Bateman’s side of the ball came with all the fire. Grant Godfrey started the afternoon with a sack, followed by a Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace two-yard pick-six interception, the third of his career and first as a Wildcat.

In case you forgot... @GraceQuise is DIFFERENT‼️



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The extra point was good, and Humphrey-Grace wasn’t finished.

He forced a fumble recovered by CJ Works. The offense would turn the opportunity over; Kenny Minchey was intercepted at the UK34. An early 7-7 tie.

Junior running back Jason Patterson had a strong showing. He moved the chains and set Kentucky up for the second quarter.

Fifth-year tight end Henry Boyer opened the second quarter with a 20-yard catch from Minchey. 14-7, UK.

Alabama’s Keelon Russell found Rico Scott open downfield for 32 yards, setting up the Tide 1st & goal at 10. The Tide would creep its way closer to the end zone, but Ty Bryant sought out the first sack of his career, forcing fourth and goal. Alabama settled for a field goal, 14-10 UK.

Jay Bateman’s defense found another sack and interception to close out the half, setting Kentucky up for another field goal to enter halftime up, 17-13. Seventeen points is the most Kentucky Football has scored in the first half against Alabama since 1988, which was also 17 points.

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Alabama also had seven penalties that cost 40 yards. The Cats committed four for 36. Minchey went 9/18 for one touchdown and one interception.

Out of the break, Kentucky became a completely different team. The offense stalled after a Minchey fumble, and the pressure of the Tide forced Kentucky to go 0/3 in third-down conversions. The defense left much to be desired as well, allowing 18 unanswered points in the third quarter alone. Alabama had a firm lead, 31-17, to go into the closing quarter.

Blue never made it back to the end zone. Kentucky finished the game with a total of four fumbles, two lost. Minchey went 18 of 31 for 146 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Tight end Willie Rodriguez led in receptions with eight for 49 yards.

Next, the Wildcats head to College Station to take on Texas A&M. Saturday, Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

LEX 18

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