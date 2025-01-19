No. 12 UK women's basketball improves to 16-1, tops Georgia 78-64

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — No. 12 Kentucky women's basketball was back in action Sunday afternoon after a week off, facing Georgia on the road.

The Cats took care of business 78-64, winning their ninth straight game and improving to 16-1 on the season, 5-0 in conference play.

This would have been a very different game without Georgia Amoore and Clara Strack. They combined for 49 of the team's 78 points.

Amoore finished with 24 points, shooting 5-12 from behind the arc to go along with eight assists.

Strack had a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds. Amelia Hassett added 14 points and 10 boards.

Cats on TOP. 5-0 in SEC play. 😤



Amoore - 24p | 8a

Strack - 25p | 12r | 4a

Hassett - 14p | 10r

Key - 9p | 4r

Tyler - 3p | 3r pic.twitter.com/A7QrosFtGA — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) January 19, 2025

It was a fast start for the Cats leading 23-4 after the first quarter. Amoore knocked down 16 of her points and four of her five three's in the first half.

UK took their largest lead of the day up 33-9 three minutes into the second quarter with the Cats leading 44-21 at the break. Georgia went on a few runs, but ultimately the Bulldogs couldn't keep up.

Kentucky shot 46.7 percent from the field (28-60) and 34.6 percent from the three-point line (9-26).

The Cats hit the road to College Station, Texas on Thursday to face a 9-8 Texas A&M team. Game time is set for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.