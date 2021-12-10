No. 14 Kentucky drops shootout against DePaul

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Robyn Benton scored a season high 22 points but the 14th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team lost to DePaul 94-85 on Thursday night at Rupp Arena.

Freshman Jada Walker got her first career start and responded with a career high 18 points, while sophomore Treasure Hunt tied her career best with 18 points of her own.

UK All-American Rhyne Howard was in foul trouble for much of the evening and finished with 12 points.

Kentucky (6-2) made 32 of 70 (45.7 percent) from the floor, but the Cats missed all 14 of their three-point attempts. DePaul made 39 of 76 (51.3 percent) from the floor, including seven of 22 (31.8 percent) from behind the arc.

DePaul (8-2) dominated the glass, grabbing 46 rebounds to Kentucky's 30. The Blue Demons also held advantages in second-chance points (21-12), bench points (16-10) and points in the paint (62-50).