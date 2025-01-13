No. 15 Kentucky defeats Auburn 80-61

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — No. 15 Kentucky women's basketball pulls away from Auburn at home Sunday afternoon, 80-61.

The Cats move to 15-1 overall and 4-0 in SEC play. UK heads into a bye week before returning to play next Sunday on the road to face Georgia.

A low scoring affair and a shaky start for the Cats, but Georgia Amoore facilitated the game the way she knows best. Amoore became the first Kentucky women's basketball player to have at least 21 points and 11 assists against an SEC opponent.

Georgia Amoore today 🔥



• 21 points

• 11 assists



pic.twitter.com/gCP5zfsFaa — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) January 12, 2025

Kentucky trailed 16-11 after the first quarter and would extend the lead 35-26 at the half.

The Cats eventually pull away in the second half. Four UK players finished in double-figure scoring with Amoore and Daiza Lawrence leading the way. Lawrence also had 21 points while shooting 4-9 from behind the arc.

CATS WIN👏



Amoore - 21 p | 2r | 11a

Lawrence - 21p

Strack - 16p | 5r | 2a | 4bl

Key - 15p | 7r | 2bl

Hassett - 3p | 6r | 3a | 2bl pic.twitter.com/JfGCZ4WF1A — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) January 12, 2025

The Cats hit the road to Athens next Sunday. Game time is set for 2 p.m. on the SEC network plus.