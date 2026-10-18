No. 15 Kentucky Football keeps the wins rolling through Norman, 21-13

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Football defense, spearheaded by Jordan Castell, put the Wildcats on their back! Castell forced a crucial fourth-quarter pick-six, nine tackles, two interceptions, and a pass breakup. Kentucky's first meeting against the Oklahoma Sooners in SEC play ended with a defensive bang and a 21-13 win.

Jordan Castell have an absolute day. @LEX18News | @BBNTonight https://t.co/JFtxl1sY6k — Noah Cierzan (@ncierzan) October 18, 2026

With CJ Baxter questionable, Kentucky got the ball first and moved it well against a tough Oklahoma defense. On fourth-and-one, tight end Mikkel Skinner rushed for 16 yards, getting UK to the Oklahoma seven. Three plays later, Minchey found Willie Rodriguez for a two-yard touchdown pass. The Cats took a 7-0 lead. Before the Cats, the Sooners forced field goals on every opponent's opening drive.

Oklahoma's first offensive possession saw a Tavion Gadson sack and tackle for loss, and later CJ Works sacked John Mateer. The Sooners' first points came on a 44-yard field goal. Kentucky led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Oklahoma's defense turned it up a notch while Kentucky's offense stalled. Oklahoma took the lead thanks to a Mateer-to-Beers connection for a 20-yard TD.

.@Ty_Bryant32 in the wild 😼 📺 - SEC Network https://t.co/f3mYOAcdxK — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 18, 2026

The Sooners extended their lead in the third with a field goal, 13 -7. In the fourth quarter, Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace deflected Mateer, and Ty Bryant ran it back for 42 yards, breathing new life into the Wildcats!

.@kenny_minchey + @w_rodriguez10 = TOUCHDOWN🔥 📺 - SEC Network https://t.co/lcRBACuE96 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 18, 2026

Minchey found Rodriguez in the end zone again to tie the game. Adam Zouagi sailed one through the uprights to give the Wildcats a narrow 14-13 lead with 12:53 left. Castell then snatched a pick-six to extend Kentucky's lead. Bryant gets another pick with 21 seconds left.

Kentucky leaves Norman, 6-1.

LEX 18

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