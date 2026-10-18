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No. 15 Kentucky Football keeps the wins rolling through Norman, 21-13

UK Football advances to 6-1 | 4-1 in the SEC
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UK ATHLETICS
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(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Football defense, spearheaded by Jordan Castell, put the Wildcats on their back! Castell forced a crucial fourth-quarter pick-six, nine tackles, two interceptions, and a pass breakup. Kentucky's first meeting against the Oklahoma Sooners in SEC play ended with a defensive bang and a 21-13 win.

With CJ Baxter questionable, Kentucky got the ball first and moved it well against a tough Oklahoma defense. On fourth-and-one, tight end Mikkel Skinner rushed for 16 yards, getting UK to the Oklahoma seven. Three plays later, Minchey found Willie Rodriguez for a two-yard touchdown pass. The Cats took a 7-0 lead. Before the Cats, the Sooners forced field goals on every opponent's opening drive.

Oklahoma's first offensive possession saw a Tavion Gadson sack and tackle for loss, and later CJ Works sacked John Mateer. The Sooners' first points came on a 44-yard field goal. Kentucky led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Oklahoma's defense turned it up a notch while Kentucky's offense stalled. Oklahoma took the lead thanks to a Mateer-to-Beers connection for a 20-yard TD.

The Sooners extended their lead in the third with a field goal, 13 -7. In the fourth quarter, Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace deflected Mateer, and Ty Bryant ran it back for 42 yards, breathing new life into the Wildcats!

Minchey found Rodriguez in the end zone again to tie the game. Adam Zouagi sailed one through the uprights to give the Wildcats a narrow 14-13 lead with 12:53 left. Castell then snatched a pick-six to extend Kentucky's lead. Bryant gets another pick with 21 seconds left.

Kentucky leaves Norman, 6-1.

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