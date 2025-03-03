No. 15 UK women fall to No. 6 South Carolina 78-66

COLUMBIA, S.C. (LEX 18) — Kentucky women's basketball put up a tough fight against No. 6 South Carolina on the road, but late turnovers from Kentucky sealed the deal for the Gamecocks down the stretch, 78-66.

The Cats finish the regular season 22-6 overall and 11-5 in SEC play, earning them the fourth seed and a double bye in the conference tournament next week.

Kentucky will face the winner of game six Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Cats were neck and neck with the Gamecocks to start the game. Dazia Lawrence drained a three-pointer to tie the game up 14-all, but South Carolina went on 7-0 run to close out the first quarter.

Georgia Amoore started to heat up in the second quarter. She led the way with 10 points in the first half as the Cats made seven-straight field goals to close out the second quarter. UK was down 41-33 at the half.

Despite trailing the whole game, Kentucky never backed down. The Cats were constantly trading blows, but the Gamecocks always had an answer. South Carolina out scored the Cats 44-28 in the paint.

Clara Strack went into takeover mode, knocking down two back-to-back threes at the end of the third quarter with UK trailing 58-53. Strack finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with eight rebounds.

Georgia Amoore made it a one-point game with a little over seven minutes to play.

All eyes on G. 👀 pic.twitter.com/wT86YkZucy — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) March 2, 2025

However, South Carolina went on a 15-4 run after that. The Gamecocks scored 19 points off the Cats 14 turnovers.

A similar shooting night for both teams. Kentucky shot 43 percent from the field (27-63) and 26 percent from the three-point line (6-23). South Carolina shot 49 percent from the field (32-65) and 27 percent from three (4-15).

