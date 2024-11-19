No. 15 Kentucky finishes strong over Purdue Fort Wayne, 79-67

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It might not have been pretty, but Kentucky women's basketball was able to come away with the win over Purdue Fort Wayne at home, 79-67.

The Mastodons started with an early lead thanks to Lauren Ross who was lights out behind the arc in the first quarter. Ross finished with 21 points.

Kentucky trailed by four at the end of the first quarter. Dazia Lawrence held her own in the first half to keep the Cats in the game. She shot a perfect 100 percent from the floor after the first quarter (4-4 FG, 2-2 3PT). Lawrence racked up 21 points on the night (8-15 FG, 5-8 3 PT).

UK trailed 38-33 at the half, but started to turn the corner near the end of the third quarter. The Cats took their first lead of the game with under two minutes to play in the third with a pair of made free throws from Clara Strack, 52-51.

After that, Kentucky took control of the rest of the game. Georgia Amoore came to life finishing with a game-high 23 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3PT) to go along with seven assists and four rebounds.

Teonni Key added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Clara Strack had 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Amelia Hassett added three points and eight rebounds.

Kentucky's own Cassidy Rowe earned some valuable playing time. She played 30 minutes of the game finishing with six points, four assists and three rebounds.

The Cats shot 40 percent from the field (25-62) and 44 percent from the three-point line (11-25). Along with adding 11 blocks.

Up next, the Cats head to Nashville, Tennessee for the Music City Classic. Kentucky will face Arizona State first on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. Then will play Illinois the next night at 8.