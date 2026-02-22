No. 16 Kentucky Can't Find Late Game Magic in 81-79 loss to No. 5 Vanderbilt.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (LEX 18) — Just weeks after an exciting showdown in Lexington, the Wildcats and Commodores took center stage Sunday afternoon both looking to pick up a marquee win for their NCAA Tournament resumes.

No. 5 Vanderbilt took down No. 16 Kentucky 81-79 on Sunday after freshman Aubrey Galvan sunk a game-winning jump shot with seven seconds left in regulation.

The Wildcats came out firing on all cylinders, with Asia Boone and Amelia Hassett both knocking down a pair of three-pointers to kick start the offense. Kentucky pulled out to an early 18-8 lead with 5:53 left in the first quarter.

That's when Mikayla Blakes showed why she's one of the best players in the entire country.

The Sophomore erupted for 10 points to close the first quarter, but Kentucky clung to a 26-24 lead on the road after a back-and-forth opening 10 minutes.

Early in the second quarter, Kentucky jumped out to a 34-28 lead thanks to yet another Hassett three-pointer. She finished the day shooting 5 for 12 with 15 points.

But every single time the Wildcats dealt a blow, Vanderbilt fought back with its fantastic back court duo. Blakes and Galvan combined for 31 first half points to keep the Commodores right in things. Kentucky still led at the break 46-44.

Clara Strack took over in the third quarter, pouring in 10 points and a pair of blocks in the frame to help the Wildcats retake the lead. Her third block of the afternoon to close out the frame helped give her 74 on the year to break her own single-season program record.

Early in the fourth quarter, Blakes went to work down low getting to the free throw line and converting at the charity stripe. The conference's leading scorer finished the day with a game-high 35 points.

The Wildcats trailed by one point midway into the final quarter until Hassett drilled yet another three-pointer to put Kentucky on top 74-72.

Kentucky trailed in the final minute 78-77, when Tonie Morgan carved a path to the basket to put the Wildcats up 79-78 with 33 seconds later. Galvan responded on the other end with a jump shot of her own to secure the win for Vanderbilt.

Up next, Kentucky hits the road for a Thursday night matchup against Auburn before hosting No. 3 South Carolina on Sunday for senior day.

