No. 16 UK women's basketball holds off Belmont, 84-78

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — No. 16 Kentucky women's basketball holds off Belmont at home Friday night 84-78, moving to 10-1 on the season.

All five UK starters finished in double figures scoring.

Christmas came early in Lex. 😁🎅



Amoore - 23p | 3r | 5a

Hassett - 16p | 11r | 1a

Lawrence - 15p | 5r | 5a

Strack - 12p | 5r | 4a

Key - 12p | 5r | 2a pic.twitter.com/DKuGb2CRrX — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) December 21, 2024

The Bruins came out ready to play, physical and scrappy, with a 12-5 lead out the gate. Kentucky took its first lead of the game with 5:44 to play in the second quarter. Georgia Amoore hit a three-pointer to put the Cats up 29-26, her only points in the first half. The Cats trailed 39-33 at the half.

From three points to 23, Amoore flipped the script in the second half. The shots weren't falling for her in the first half, but she kept shooting and it paid off. She was lights out behind the arc, finishing 7-13 from the three-point line. This was her third straight game with at least 20 points.

Kentucky was in control a majority of the second half. There were seven lead changes and eight ties in the game.

Belmont kept fighting till the final buzzer. The Cats held a comfortable lead later in the fourth, but the Bruins hit two back-to-back threes to cut the deficit within three, 79-76, with 40 seconds to play in the game.

Amelia Hassett knocked down a three that sealed the deal. Hassett added a double double, 16 points and 11 boards.

The Cats are back at home next Saturday for their last non-conference game until SEC plays starts to take on Western Kentucky. Game time is set for 4 p.m. on the SEC Network plus.