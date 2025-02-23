No. 17 Kentucky falls to No. 4 Alabama for second time this season

The No. 17 Kentucky men's basketball team fell to No. 4 Alabama for the second time this season after a 96-83 loss Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

The once again shorthanded Wildcats (Lamont Butler & Jaxson Robinson out) had a 30-18 lead with 9:37 to play in the first half before the Tide went on a 29-10 run to close the half.

Kentucky was led by Koby Brea, who scored 20 pts (4-10 3pt FG). Amari Williams finished with 17 pts, 11 reb and 6 ast, Andrew Carr also finished with 17 pts, and Travis Perry finished with a career-high 12 pts.

The Cats shot 43% from the field while Alabama shot 52%.

Mark Sears led the Tide with 30 pts, Aden Holloway had 19 pts (5-12 3pt FG), and Chris Youngblood finished with 14 pts (3-5 3pt FG). Clifford Omoruyi had 11 pts and 15 reb.

Kentucky will be back on the road Wednesday to face Oklahoma. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m.