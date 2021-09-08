No. 17 Kentucky takes down Louisville on the road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No. 17 Kentucky came back from a goal down in emphatic fashion, winning 3-1 on the road at Louisville for the first time since 2012 on Tuesday.

The Wildcats won their second in a row against the Cardinals. Kentucky improved to 3-0-1 this season. Louisville dropped to 2-2-0.

Graduate transfer Cameron Wheeler equalized for Kentucky on 24 minutes, an own goal gave the Wildcats the lead just before halftime and Eythor Bjorgolfsson scored Kentucky’s third in the last 10 minutes.

Kentucky conceded a goal for the first time through four games this year in the early going. Aboubacar Camara broke the deadlock in the fifth minute. Graduate keeper Jan Hoffelner had gone 270 minutes without letting in a goal.

