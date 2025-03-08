No. 19 Kentucky tops No. 15 Missouri 91-83 in regular season finale

COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 19 Kentucky men's basketball finished the regular season strong, 91-83 over No. 15 Missouri.
The Cats end the regular season 21-10 overall, 10-8 in SEC play, eight top-15 wins and 10 quad-one wins.
It was a slow start for the Cats, shooting 1-7 from the field. Missouri led 11-4 eight minutes into the game.
Trent Noah came off the bench and knocked down a three to end the Cats almost six-minute scoring drought.
After that Kentucky went on an 11-0 run. Koby Brea started heating up behind the arc, going 3-3 from deep in the first half.
Collin Chandler drained a three to end the first half as the Cats led 38-29.
Kentucky stayed red hot to start the second half. Otega Oweh scored a quick five points coming out of the locker room while Andrew Carr made a jumper moments later to make it a 45-35 UK lead.
Then Chandler came out of no where, scoring five-straight points.
Missouri went on 10-0 run to cut the deficit 66-61. Otega Oweh silenced the crowd with a three to make it 70-61 UK.
The Tigers kept fighting, but the Cats held steady down the stretch. A solid day all around in the stat sheet.
Four Cats finished in double-digit scoring. Otega Oweh led with 22 points. Koby Brea had 17, shooting 3-5 from deep. Andrew Carr with his third double-double this season, 16 points and 12 rebounds. Amari Williams added 14 points and 8 boards, surpassing 1,000 career rebounds.
Collin Chandler had eight points off the bench. Trent Noah and Travis Perry each added three points.
Kentucky shot 48 percent from the field (27-56) and 55 percent from three (11-20).
The SEC tournament takes place in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena from March 12-16.
