No. 2 Vanderbilt rallies to take down Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dillon Marsh dazzled and dazed No. 2 Vanderbilt for five innings but it wasn’t enough as the Commodores rallied against the Kentucky bullpen for an 8-2 victory at Hawkins Field on Friday night.

The junior left-hander held the high-powered Vanderbilt offense to just two hits through five innings, striking out five and not walking anyone. His array of off-speed pitches and location kept the Commodores off balance before a leadoff single and bunt single to open the sixth ended his evening.

Meanwhile, for the second straight night the UK offense gave a top five 2021 Major League Baseball draft pick all he wanted. Senior first baseman T.J. Collett hammered an 0-2 fastball from Jack Leiter out to centerfield in the first inning as part of a 3-for-3 effort at the plate. Collett also sparked a rally in the fourth, singling back through the box and eventually coming around to score from second on Chase Estep’s two-out RBI single.

Vanderbilt tied the game with a two-out, two-run single to left field in the sixth and then added a pair of runs in the seventh and four in the eighth on a pair of home runs.

