No. 22 UK women's basketball moves to 2-0 to start the season, 70-41 over NKU

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 22 Kentucky women's basketball showcased another strong performance at Historic Memorial Coliseum defeating Northern Kentucky 70-41, moving to 2-0 to start the season.

NKU kept it close to start with UK leading 18-14 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cats 36-23 halftime lead eventually led to full control in the second half.

Kentucky finished with 22 team assits, eight each from Georgia Amoore and Clara Strack. Strack also finished with a double double 15 points and 13 rebounds. Amoore added 13 points and five rebounds.

The team had 52 total rebounds on the night, Amelia Hassett leading the way with 16 boards. Clara Silva led the way with 18 points. Sixty percent of the Cats points came from the paint (42). UK also put up 16 blocks, the second most in school history.

Kentucky is back at home Tuesday night at 6 against Wofford. The game will be streaming on SEC Network plus.