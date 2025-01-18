No. 4 Alabama outlasts No. 8 UK 102-97

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — No. 4 Alabama outlasted No. 8 Kentucky 102-97, handing the Cats their first loss at home this season.

UK drops to 14-4 on the season and 3-2 in SEC play.

When you have the number one scoring offense in the country going up against the third scoring offense in the country, a back and forth, fast-paced, high-scoring game is expected.

That's exactly what the fans at Rupp Arena got to witness Saturday afternoon. From the tip to the final buzzer, each team was trading buckets.

Jaxson Robinson was the leading scorer the past two games coming into this one, averaging 24.5 points while hitting 12 three's, and brought Rupp arena to its feet to start.

Alabama led 18-9 to start, but Kentucky settled in. Amari Williams and Otega Oweh each had eight points in the first half.

Grant Nelson came in averaging nearly a double-double for the Crimson Tide and held his own in the first half, dropping 19 points. He finished with 25 points and 11 boards.

Four Alabama players finished in double-figure scoring. Mark Sears added 24 points.

The Cats went on a lull near the end of the first half, trailing 47-45 going into the locker room.

UK came out to start the second half with the same physicality and energy they had to start the game. The Cats led 58-56 at the 15-minute mark in the second half, but then Alabama went on a 10-0 run.

Otega Oweh was on fire, finished with a team-high 21 points. Seven UK players finished in double figures.

UK tied the game at 81-all with under five minutes to play, but Alabama caught fire taking the 90-81 lead with 2:47 left to play.

UK never took the lead back after leading five minutes into the second half.

Alabama shot 45 percent from the field (30-67) and 13-34 from behind the arc. Kentucky shot 48 percent from the field (35-73) and 11-27 from deep.

UK will be back in action next Saturday, on the road vs. Vanderbilt. Tip-off set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.