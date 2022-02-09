No. 5 Kentucky avoids upset at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (LEX 18) — The No. 5 Kentucky men's basketball team avoided a massive upset with an 86-76 victory over South Carolina Tuesday night.

After South Carolina tied the game at 43 with 16:04 to play, Kentucky shifted to another gear thanks to a variety of players.

Overall, there were six Wildcats that scored in double figures (Jacob Toppin 10 pts, Davion Mintz 10 pts, TyTy Washington Jr. 14 pts, Keion Brooks Jr. 15 pts, Kellan Grady 12 pts, Oscar Tshiebwe 18 pts).

Kentucky was dealt a huge blow late in the first half after Toppin lifted the Cats to an 11 point lead before having to leave the game with an ankle injury. Toppin scored his 10 pts and pulled down 3 reb in just 6 minutes of play.

Tshiebwe took over in the second half after a quiet first half due to foul trouble. He recorded his 18th double-double of the season with 18 pts and 14 reb. He also added 3 blocks and 2 steals.

Credit must be given to South Carolina, as it kept fighting and closed it to a 7 point game after trailing by as much as 14 midway through the second half.

Kentucky wasn't at its best several times throughout the night. The Wildcats turned the ball over 16 times (10 turnovers in first half) especially during critical points of the game when they could've ran away with it. They were also outrebounded 41-40, the second time they've been outrebounded this season.

The Wildcats improve to 20-4 (9-2 SEC) this season.

Tuesday's win snaps a two game losing streak at Colonial Life Arena.

Kentucky returns to Rupp Arena Saturday when it hosts Florida at 4 p.m.