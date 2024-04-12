No. 5 UK Men's Tennis has a big weekend ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — The no. 5 Kentucky Men's Tennis team looks to clinch the regular season Southeastern Conference title as they host Georgia and no.6 Tennessee this weekend.

The Wildcats sit 19-2, 10-0 in the SEC and need just one victory on the weekend to clinch a share of the program’s third regular season SEC title and the first since 2012.

The Wildcats will host the 12-11 (4-6 SEC) Georgia on Friday, April 12 at 5 p.m. ET at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex. The Bulldogs are on a two-match win streak, as it swept a doubleheader against Southern Miss and Ole Miss last Friday.

Fifth-year leader Taha Baddi expects it to be a good match.

"The last time we played them, it was during the SEC final, the tournament, and we won 4-3, but I know they're gonna come hungry as they can for this one," says Baadi. "Because no one likes to lose twice in a row. Our team is ready, they're ready, let's make it a show."

The Cats will then host a 21-4 (10-1 SEC) Tennessee team at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 14. The Volunteers come to Lexington as the league’s second-highest team in the ITA rankings at No. 6.

Joshua Lapadat knows how important this weekend is for everyone involved, but can't help but feel like this would be the perfect regular season ending for him and his fellow seniors.

"We've been training really hard, and we're having fun with it. I think it's really cool how it's lining up with Georgia, Tennessee on this last weekend, and also for me and Taha, this is our last regular season weekend," says Lapadat. "It's really cool, and to be able to play for a regular season championship, it's really, really cool."

Kentucky currently sits in first place as the only undefeated team in the league, one-half game ahead of Tennessee in the standings. Due to the Vols having a conference loss, the Cats need a single victory to claim a share of the championship. If Kentucky were to beat Tennessee in the head-to-head matchup on Sunday, the Cats would be outright champions, regardless of the result of the match against Georgia.

