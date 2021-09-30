No. 6 Cats hang on to hand Ole Miss first loss of season

OXFORD, Miss. — Alli Stumler had 22 kills and Madi Skinner had 20 as the No. 6 Kentucky Volleyball team knocked Ole Miss from the ranks of the unbeatens Wednesday night in a 3-2 (25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 16-25, 15-9) five-set thriller.

With the win, Kentucky improves to 9-3 on the season and is now 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play through two match days of action. Ole Miss suffers its first loss of the year and falls to 12-1. The Rebs are 1-1 in the SEC.

“First off, hats off to Ole Miss and how far they’ve come,” UK head coach Craig Skinner said. “Along with that progress, their environment was tremendous and great for SEC Volleyball. Tonight’s match wasn’t always pretty, but we fought hard in the fifth set when it mattered. Our execution was very good in the sets that we won tonight.”

