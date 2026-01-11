No. 6 Kentucky holds off No. 5 Oklahoma for 63-57 win

LEIXNGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Tonie Morgan finished with 22 points to lead No. 6 Kentucky to a 63–57 win over fifth-ranked Oklahoma on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.

Clara Strack posted her ninth double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds, adding three blocks, as the Wildcats improved in a tightly contested matchup. Jordan Obi chipped in 11 points for Kentucky, which closed the game on a late scoring run to secure the victory.

The @KentuckyWBB duo BALLED OUT against No. 5 Oklahoma 💪



🏀 Tonie Morgan: 22 PTS | 8 REB

🏀 Clara Stack: 18 PTS | 12 REB pic.twitter.com/l0UGgVrXf0 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 11, 2026

Oklahoma controlled much of the opening quarter, using a 10-0 run to take a 15–7 lead before ending the period ahead 17–11. Kentucky responded in the second quarter behind Morgan, who sparked the offense with multiple baskets in transition and from the perimeter.

The Wildcats erased the deficit and tied the game at 34 at halftime after Morgan converted a four-point play and Obi finished inside late in the half.

TONIE MORGAN HITS THE THREE AND-ONE!



Morgan hit her 1,500 point on her first bucket of the day. She now leads cats with 15 points.



Oklahoma: 34

Kentucky: 32

2:15 2Q — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 11, 2026

The teams traded leads throughout the third quarter, with Strack and Morgan combining to push Kentucky ahead 49–44 entering the fourth.

Oklahoma pulled even at 55 midway through the final period, but Obi scored four straight points to give the Wildcats breathing room. Kentucky sealed the game at the free-throw line in the final seconds.

The team defense by Kentucky has been INCREDIBLE this evening.



What looked like an easy layup for Beers turned into a block by Tonie Morgan. UK up 61-57 with 2:04 left. — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 11, 2026

Kentucky returns to action Thursday night against Florida. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus.

ANOTHER TOP 5️⃣ DUB FOR THE CATS!!!



First time EVER the Cats have defeated two top five teams in the country in one season! pic.twitter.com/rTsBTZwL21 — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) January 11, 2026

