No. 6 Kentucky holds off No. 5 Oklahoma for 63-57 win

Tonie Morgan scores 22 points as Wildcats close strong at Memorial Coliseum
LEIXNGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Tonie Morgan finished with 22 points to lead No. 6 Kentucky to a 63–57 win over fifth-ranked Oklahoma on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.

Clara Strack posted her ninth double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds, adding three blocks, as the Wildcats improved in a tightly contested matchup. Jordan Obi chipped in 11 points for Kentucky, which closed the game on a late scoring run to secure the victory.

Oklahoma controlled much of the opening quarter, using a 10-0 run to take a 15–7 lead before ending the period ahead 17–11. Kentucky responded in the second quarter behind Morgan, who sparked the offense with multiple baskets in transition and from the perimeter.

The Wildcats erased the deficit and tied the game at 34 at halftime after Morgan converted a four-point play and Obi finished inside late in the half.

The teams traded leads throughout the third quarter, with Strack and Morgan combining to push Kentucky ahead 49–44 entering the fourth.

Oklahoma pulled even at 55 midway through the final period, but Obi scored four straight points to give the Wildcats breathing room. Kentucky sealed the game at the free-throw line in the final seconds.

Kentucky returns to action Thursday night against Florida. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus.

