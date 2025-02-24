No. 7 LSU battles back to defeat No. 14 Kentucky 65-58

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — No. 14 Kentucky women's basketball started strong against No. 7 LSU, but the Cats came up short on senior day 65-58.

UK drops to 21-5 on the season and 10-4 in SEC play. The Cats are back at home Thursday to face No. 15 Tennessee.

Wildcats started off hot in this one, but the LSU Tigers closed it out. Cats fall 65-58 on Senior Day.



Overall record now 21-5. SEC 10-4. Highlights and more on @LEX18News and @BBNTonight pic.twitter.com/bpwAMGMlaT — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) February 23, 2025

Kentucky led by two at the end of the first quarter and went on a 10-0 run early in the second quarter, leading by 16 at one point. The Tigers were able to cut the deficit 38-26 at the half.

The third quarter changed the outcome of this game. Kentucky was outscored 23-6, giving LSU the 49-44 lead to start the fourth quarter.

Georgia Amoore started hot behind the arc, leading the way with 12 points in the first half, but LSU held Amoore to just four points in the second half.

Clara Silva added 12 pints off the bench. Amelia Hassett had nine points and eight rebounds. Clara Strack finished with eight points and nine boards. Dazia Lawrence added nine points. Teonni Key couldn't get going offensively, finishing with just one point.

The Cats shot 33 percent from the field and 17 percent from behind the arc. UK head coach Kenny Brooks emphasized offensive rebounding coming into this one, and the Cats were out rebounded 47-39.

Tip-off against Tennessee is set for 7 p.m. Thursday on the SEC Network.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.