No. 8 Kentucky falls to No. 3 Texas at home

The No. 8 Kentucky women's basketball team lost for the second consecutive game for the first time this season after falling 67-49 to No. 3 Texas Thursday at Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky (19-4, 8-3 Southeastern Confernce) got a double-double from Teonni Key, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Dazia Lawrence had 11 points for the Cats.

Texas (25-2, 11-1) scored the first three points of the game before a Key putback got the Cats on the board and made it 3-2 early. After the Longhorns scored, Lawrence hit a three to tie the game at 5-5. Texas would score the next four points to lead 9-5.

An Amoore basket cut the deficit to two and a tough layup from Key tied the game at 9-9. Texas scored but a pair of Amoore free throws tied it at 11-11. Texas scored again to lead 13-11 before an Amoore free throw cut it to 13-12. After the Longhorns scored again, Amoore connected to get UK within one, 15-14. Texas added a free throw and the Longhorns led 16-14 after one quarter.

Amoore got the scoring started in the second quarter, tying the game at 16 apiece. A Key basket in the lane gave Kentucky its first lead, 18-16. The Longhorns made a free throw, but Key made two and UK led 20-17. Texas scored the next four to take the lead back, but Saniah Tyler hit a pair of charity tosses, and UK was back in front 22-21.

Texas would score the next six points before a Lawrence runner cut the deficit to 27-24. The Longhorns scored the next four before a Tyler free throw made it 31-25. Texas scored just before the buzzer and the Longhorns took a 33-25 lead into the break. Amoore led the Cats with nine points in the first half.

In the third quarter, Key scored the first two points, but Texas quickly answered, scoring six in a row to lead 39-27. A Lawrence three cut the deficit to 39-30. However, the Longhorns scored 12 in a row to lead 51-30. Texas would outscored Kentucky 24-10 in the third quarter and the Longhorns led 57-35 with 10 minutes to play.

Kentucky scored the first 10 points of the final stanza on layups by Amelia Hassett and Key, a three from Lexi Blue and a layup and free throw from Amoore to make it 57-45. However, that would be as close as the Cats would get. Texas scored the next eight points to lead 65-45 and the Longhorns were able to put the game away from there.

The Cats return to action on Sunday, hosting Georgia inside Historic Memorial Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.