No. 9 UK volleyball cruises over the weekend going 3-0 in the Bluegrass Battle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The volleyball Cats bounced back this weekend after falling to No. 2 Nebraska to open the season in the AVCA First Serve Showcase.

No. 9 Kentucky went 3-0 over the weekend to capture the Bluegrass Battle. UK swept Northern Kentucky on Friday, defeated Western Kentucky 3-1 on Saturday and went on to sweep Morehead State on Sunday.

The team tallied up 139 kills in the tournament compared to their opponents 73. Sophomore outside hitter Brooklyn Deleye led the way with a total of 38 kills throughout the weekend. Senior setter Emma Grome was named tournament MVP totaling up 96 assists.

The Bluegrass Battle All-Tournament Team included:

Emma Grome, Kentucky (MVP)

Brooke Bultema, Kentucky

Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky

Izzy Van De Wiele, Western Kentucky

Alivia Skidmore, Western Kentucky

Allison Risley, Northern Kentucky

Peighton Isley, Morehead State

The Cats move to 3-1 on the season. Up next, the team hosts the Kentucky Invitational starting Friday September 7 at 7 p.m. against No. 7 Penn State.