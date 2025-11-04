Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No Shave November with LEX 18: Benefitting the Markey Cancer Foundation

with Patrick Herion, Tom Ackerman, Michael Berk and Keith Farmer
no shave november lex 18
Keith talks "No Shave November" 2025

CLICK HERE TO DONATE ANY AMOUNT.

In the spirit of "No Shave November," four members of our LEX 18 and BBN Tonight family are growing out their facial hair and raising money for a worthy cause.

Patrick Herion, Tom Ackerman, Michael Berk and Keith Farmer are participating in this year's challenge. All donations will benefit the Markey Cancer Foundation, which supports the Markey Cancer Center in research, patient support, treatment and community outreach.

Scan the QR code on the graphic above or click here to make a donation of any amount.

The crew is raising money throughout the month of November, and will update viewers on the grand total in December.

BBN Tonight push 2025

For more on the Kentucky Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

