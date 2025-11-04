No Shave November with LEX 18: Benefitting the Markey Cancer Foundation

Keith talks "No Shave November" 2025

In the spirit of "No Shave November," four members of our LEX 18 and BBN Tonight family are growing out their facial hair and raising money for a worthy cause.

Patrick Herion, Tom Ackerman, Michael Berk and Keith Farmer are participating in this year's challenge. All donations will benefit the Markey Cancer Foundation, which supports the Markey Cancer Center in research, patient support, treatment and community outreach.

No Shave November is back. This time Berk and I are joined by Tom Ackerman and Patrick Herion.

You can click the button for any amount. Watch @LEX18News to see how the beards grow. https://t.co/wlTspmBc6a@TheBeardAgent pic.twitter.com/aQryKCwKid — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) November 4, 2025

The crew is raising money throughout the month of November, and will update viewers on the grand total in December.

