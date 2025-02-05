Ole Miss hands Kentucky fourth loss in last five games

OXFORD, Ms. — No. 14 Kentucky has lost four of its last five games after falling 98-84 to No. 25 Ole Miss Tuesday night in Oxford, Ms.

A lackluster first half saw Ole Miss race out to a 54-31 lead at halftime and creating a hole Kentucky couldn't crawl out of.

The Wildcats looked much better offensively in the second half, shooting 17-27 from the field and outscoring Ole Miss 53-44, but they never trimmed the deficit lower than 11 points.

Amari Williams recorded the fourth triple-double in program history with 12 pts, 11 reb and 10 ast.

Otega Oweh led the Wildcats with 24 pts, Jaxson Robinson had 18 pts, while Koby Brea and Andrew Carr each finished with 10 pts.

The Rebels finished the game with 24 assists while only turning the ball over one time. They had four players record at least 15 points.

The 98 pts scored are the most Ole Miss has had against Kentucky.

Kentucky will return to Rupp Arena Saturday to face South Carolina at noon.