Ole Miss takes down No. 8 Kentucky 67-55

(LEX 18) — Kentucky women's basketball came into Monday night with its highest ranking since the 2015-2016 season, moving up three spots to No. 8 in the latest AP top 25.

That ranking was tested on the road in Oxford, Mississippi as Ole Miss handed the Cats their third loss this season 67-55. UK drops to 19-3 overall and 8-2 in SEC play.

Key takeaways:

- outscored in the third 17-10 (Brooks has talked before about how this team needs to respond coming into the 2nd half)

- crucial turnovers in the last few possessions

- out rebounded 54-33

- Ole Miss took advantage of second chance points

A big game this Thursday for the Cats, hosting No. 3 Texas. The Longhorns are 24-2 on the season.

The Cats went into the locker room up 37-31 but came out slow to start the second half. UK was outscored 17-10 in the third quarter and 18-10 in the fourth.

Ole Miss took an early 6-4 lead in the first quarter, but Kentucky held the lead after that up until the end of the third quarter. The Rebels knocked down their first three-pointer of the night to take the 48-47 lead.

The Rebels took advantage of second chance points, out rebounding the Cats 54-33. Ole Miss had 27 offensive rebounds compared to UK's 4.

Kentucky shot 25-56 from the field and 4-14 from behind the arc. Teonni Key finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 7-11 from the field and 2-2 from deep. Georgia Amoore added 15 points and Clara Strack had 13 points, 10 rebounds and a program record eight blocks in a single game.

Game time for Thursday vs. Texas is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.