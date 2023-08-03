Oscar Tshiebwe set to host youth basketball camp in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Kentucky Wildcat Oscar Tshiebwe is set to host his own youth basketball camp assisted by the current Kentucky men's basketball team.

The Oscar Tshiebwe Youth Basketball Camp is open to boys and girls in grades 1-8 who want to learn the fundamentals of basketball and receive tips and hands-on instruction.

The camp will take place at the Sports Center: 3801 Mall Rd #175, Lexington, KY 40503 on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Current Kentucky players listed to be in attendance include Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham, Antonio Reeves, Tre Mitchell, Reed Sheppard, Adou Thiero, Kareem Watkins, Joey Hart, Jordan Burks, Walker Horn, Grant Darbyshire, and Brennan Canada.

Each participant will receive:

drills and scrimmages

team photo

a limited-edition camp t-shirt

a souvenir autograph.

the opportunity to meet and learn from Tshiebwe

ask questions, and receive feedback on their performance -

Registration for the Oscar Tshiebwe Youth Basketball Camp is now open, and early bird pricing is available until spots become limited. Interested participants are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot. Scholarship opportunities are also available for families in need.

Visit www.OscarCamp.com for more information.

