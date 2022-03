NCAA Tournament Preview Show: Oscar's Impact (3-15-22)

Oscar Tshiebwe has already won a host of awards this season - and more could be on the way - but what makes him so special is also what he's doing off the court. Tshiebwe, who is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has found a community in the United States, throughout the Big Blue Nation, and even at Beaumont Middle School in Lexington.

Keith Farmer has the story, for BBN Tonight.