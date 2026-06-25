Otega Oweh Drafted 41st Overall by the Thunder in the 2026 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, NY. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky's Mr. Consistent is the 41st pick in the 2026 NBA Draft heading to the Thunder! Otega Oweh is the fourth Wildcat drafted under head coach Mark Pope. He joins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace as Kentucky alumni in Oklahoma City.
In his senior season, he averaged 18.6 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field.
He scored in double figures in 34 of 35 games, and hit the longest shot in UK program history with a 69-foot heave at the end of the half vs. Missouri. He logged team highs in points with 20, rebounds with 5, assists with 4, and steals with 4 against the Tigers.
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