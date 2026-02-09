Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Otega Oweh earns SEC Co-Player of the Week Honor

Oweh averaged 22.5 points per game in an undefeated week against Oklahoma and Tennessee
Otega Oweh. Kentucky beat Tennessee 74-71. Photo by Tyler Ruth | UK Athletics
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a week that saw Kentucky men's basketball win a pair of games in front of Big Blue Nation, Otega Oweh led the way with back-to-back impressive efforts on offense. Now, the senior guard is being recognized as one of the top players in conference play of late.

On Monday, Oweh was named SEC Co-Player of the Week after averaging 22.5 points per game during wins against his former school Oklahoma and rival Tennessee on Saturday, per a press release from the conference. He shares the honor with Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr.

Monday's honor marks the second time that Oweh has received the accolade this season. Following a 21-point effort in Saturday's comeback victory against Tennessee, Oweh is now just five points shy of scoring 1,000 during his time in Lexington. He would become the fifth transfer in program history to do so.

His next opportunity comes on the road when No. 25 Kentucky takes on the top team in the SEC standings, No. 14 Florida. Tip-off on Saturday is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

