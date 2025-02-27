Otega Oweh leads the Kentucky Wildcats to victory in Norman, 83-82

NORMAN, OK (LEX 18) — Kentucky’s late push led by Oklahoma transfer Otega Oweh secured the win in the Wildcats’ first SEC match against the Sooners in Lloyd Noble Center Wednesday night.

After almost three weeks without Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson, the two Wildcats returned to the starting five for Kentucky's 83-82 win.

Robinson’s return opened with a three-point basket pushing to a quick five points within the first ten minutes. The Wildcats would soon hit an 8-0 run taking the lead 17-8.

Nothing but net from @Robinsonjaxx 💦



📺 - SEC Network pic.twitter.com/iKFZ0o1Ryc — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 27, 2025

Amari Williams would have early foul trouble allowing Brandon Garrison to come in and go 2-2 from the 3-point line.

As the half came to an end, Kentucky went cold from the field for over four minutes, while the Sooners would find themselves in the double bonus. OU would take the lead by one.

Freshman Trent Noah would bring down a big board and find fellow freshman Travis Perry in the corner for his first shot attempt to put Cats back on top, 41-39.

Koby Brea hit two free throws to take the lead into the locker room, 43-41. Brea led for the half with 9 shooting 3/7 from 3. Robinson followed with 7. Sooners and Cats shot the exact same from the field 48% (15-31). The Cats committed eight turnovers while forcing OU to commit nine.

To start the second half, Kentucky went on a 7-0 run! Garrison had a great night scoring 12 points (2-2 from 3FG), three steals, two rebounds, and two blocks in 17 minutes of play.

The Cats would once again find themselves in a scoring drought without getting stops. Sooners would tie it at 60 while shooting 5/7 from behind the arch.

Oweh would make big-time plays for the Cats to keep them within arms reach!

OTEGA OWEH TAKEOVER 😤💪🙆‍♂️



📺 - SEC Network pic.twitter.com/S5SiUdjvty — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 27, 2025

Eight ties and nine lead changes. Cats were down one with 20 seconds left, 82-81. Oweh would lay it in to take the lead once and for all. Garrison blocked the Sooners to secure the win on the road.

Oweh finished with a season-high 28 points followed by Garrison's 12. Kentucky moves 19-9 overall, and 8-7 in SEC play.

THIS @KentuckyMBB SEQUENCE TO BEAT OKLAHOMA ON THE ROAD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DhnIH829GS — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 27, 2025

Kentucky will host No. 1 Auburn on Saturday, March 1 at Rupp Arena at 1 p.m. on ABC.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.