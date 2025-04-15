Oweh declares for the NBA Draft, while keeping eligibility

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — Junior guard Otega Oweh declares for the NBA Draft while maintaining NCAA eligibility, he announced to social media Tuesday afternoon.

Oweh led the Wildcats averaging 16.2 points per game shooting 49.2% from the field.

"To the best fans in the nation, The Big Blue Nation - getting to play the game I love each day, knowing I have your support alongside my family and friends, has truly been a dream come true, and I am incredibly blessed."

Oweh has until May 28 to withdraw his name from the Draft without losing his eligibility.

