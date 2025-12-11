Passing the torch: How the Berezowitz family made their mark in UK Volleyball and Big Blue Nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — For the Berezowitz family, competition is not just encouraged. It is inherited. Their ties to Big Blue Nation began with Kentucky football, where several family members were involved as players and staff, establishing the family’s earliest link to the Wildcats.

Over time, that connection shifted from the gridiron to the volleyball court.

The family’s story starts in Wisconsin with Bob and Jan Berezowitz, proud grandparents of 16. Bob, a Hall of Fame quarterback and coach at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater, helped build the family’s athletic foundation.

Volleyball took hold through their son Steve, a basketball coach whose three daughters became liberos.

“The volleyball started with our second son,” Bob said. “His three daughters were not giants, so they decided to be liberos. They fell in love with volleyball.”

The oldest, Maddie, played at Kentucky from 2019 to 2022, winning four SEC titles and the 2020 national championship. She became known simply as “Berez” around Memorial Coliseum, a nickname that has now been passed down.

Maddie’s success helped pave the way for her sister Molly, who transferred from Marquette this season and quickly found a role in the Wildcats’ back row.

“She also grew up being a huge Kentucky fan,” Maddie said. “It is very natural for her to always be rooting for the Cats. We were always part of BBN.”

Molly admits she did not want to follow her sister at first, wanting her own experience. But in time, she realized Kentucky was where she belonged.

The youngest Berezowitz sister, Kati, is forging her own path in the SEC as well. She plays at Vanderbilt and enrolled a semester early to help relaunch the program after a 45-year hiatus.

“I did not think there was anything that could be better than watching Maddie win four SEC championships and a national championship,” Bob said. “And then all of the sudden, to have Molly come and be that successful.”

“We are hoping that is a repeat,” Jan said.

Whether it is football or volleyball, the Berezowitz family has planted deep athletic roots from Wisconsin to Lexington and throughout the SEC. As each generation adds to that legacy, the Berezowitz footprint continues to grow.

