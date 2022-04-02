Pitching duel sees Kentucky on losing end vs. Ole Miss

LEXINGTON, Ky. — What was expected to be a series full of runs turned into a pitchers’ duel, with No. 9 Ole Miss using a leadoff triple and two-out RBI single in the ninth to claim a 2-1 victory on Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Rebels (18-7, 3-4 SEC) took a 1-0 lead in the first when the Wildcats (17-10, 2-5) threw away a bunt attempt and Tim Elko came through with a two-out RBI for an unearned run. The Cats used an error, passed ball and Chase Estep RBI groundout to tie it in the sixth, but were unable tp push anything else across.

UK also had a run taken off the board when called for runner interference on a potential double play ball, ending the inning instead of scoring a run on an errant relay throw. Umpires reviewed the call and upheld it on replay.

UK pitchers struck out 14 and allowed just five hits but couldn’t stave off the winning run.