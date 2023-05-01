Post NFL Draft: Where did Kentucky football land?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — NFL Draft weekend has ended, and several University of Kentucky football players have found a new home.

After much hype of being a projected top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft,Will Levis was among the first to go on day two. With the 33rd pick, the Tennessee Titans picked Levis.

“I can't let the circumstances dictate my work ethic. You know, your work ethic is your work ethic," Levis said to media after getting drafted. "The extra motivation does help, but I ended up where I was meant to be and I'm looking forward to competing and getting started.”

With the 33rd pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans pick Will Levis! pic.twitter.com/CxZkprhb99 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) April 28, 2023

Next off the board for UK was Chris Rodriguez, Jr. The record-setting running back was picked 193rd in the sixth round by the Washington Commanders.

"Today, it was an exciting moment when they called my name. I was extremely, I wouldn't say nervous - you know you got that anxious feeling like you're ready to get off the board, you're ready to see where you're going," Rodriguez said. "But at the same time, I was just, I knew I had to be patient and it wasn't up to me. so it was definitely a great feeling once it happened, and I'm ready to get to work."

Where did the NFL Cats land? (5-1-23)

Defensive cornerback Carrington Valentine was the next off the board at 232 in the seventh round of the draft. He heads north to join the Green Bay Packers roster.

Kentucky had a handful of guys find new teams just after the draft ended as well. Being a preferred undrafted free agent can be a good thing because you get to pick your team.

Tashawn Manning didn't have to wait long before he ended up with the Baltimore Ravens for a reported 40k guaranteed. Manning is a great fit in the run-heavy offense in Baltimore, where his talents as a bulldozer fit right in. The Ravens have been top 7 in the NFL in rushing attempts per game every season since 2017, and even with a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, we don't expect that to change much.

DeAndre Square ends up in LA with the Rams. They are going through a major rebuild, especially on their defense, and that could be just the opportunity that a guy like Square needs. The Rams only have two inside linebackers on that roster as of now, so plenty of reps to go around when camp starts.

Keidron Smith is heading back home to South Florida! He's signed a UDFA deal with the Miami Dolphins, Smith grew up just about an hour away in West Palm Beach. He will have to impress in rookie camp to stick around. The Dolphins have 11 guys that play corner on the roster, but it's a position that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio really prioritizes. He usually keeps more on the roster than most.

Jacquez Jones has reportedly been invited to the Falcons and Packers mini camps for tryouts. The camps run concurrently, so he'll have a choice to make. Most rookie mini-camps start the second week of May.

BBN Tonight

