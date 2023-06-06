Record shattering 6,796 fans attend UK baseball regionals game, fans react to historic win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky baseball fans reacted to the team’s historic win over Indiana. The team now advances to the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals for only the second time in program history.

“I love it, I love it,” said one man as he left Kentucky Proud Park after the game.

Some fans said they were nervous early on in the game but by the end they were “hype."

“As a baseball fan it means everything, as a UK fan it means everything, so it’s a double win,” said another fan.

Fans also attended the game at record levels.

“Usually we’re a basketball school, but today it feels like we’re a baseball school,” Tyler Holman said.

He was just one of 6,796 fans who attended the game. It’s the most fans for a game at both Kentucky Proud Park and UK baseball history in general.

“This is crazy, going to school here the fans have always been a big part of baseball but seeing this many people here for this, this is special,” Holman said.

Fans are now looking ahead to Baton Rouge and even Omaha, where the college world series is played.