Kentucky beats Indiana 4-2 to win the Lexington Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the first time since 2017, the Kentucky baseball team has earned a trip to the NCAA Super Regional after beating Indiana 4-2.

A raucous and record crowd of 6,796 were in attendance at Kentucky Proud Park to cheer on the Wildcats to victory.

The nerves must have been hitting both teams early with the offenses scoring runs in the first two innings. IU struck in the top of the 1st as Bobby Whalen doubled home Phillip Glasser to put the Hoosiers in front 1-0.

Kentucky bounced right back in the bottom of the inning using the small ball their known for this season. With two Wildcats on, Emilien Pitre would fly out to center field to score Jackson Gray to tie the game at 1-1. Next batter, Hunter Gilliam would fly out to right to score Jace Felker to give the Wildcats a 2-1 advantage.

Indiana would strike again the top of the 2nd. Glasser would reach on a fielder's choice allowing Hunter Jessee to score. The game was tied back up at 2-2.

Then, the pitching settled in until the 6th inning when UK manufactured two more runs. Devin Burkes doubled and after moving over to third on a fielder's choice, Hunter Gilliam hit his own double to score Burkes and the Wildcats were in front 3-2. Two batters later, Ryan Waldschmidt added a double to score Gilliam and the Cats were in front 4-2 after 6.

Darren Williams and Mason Moore were superb on the mound. The pair gave up 10 hits but just two runs and struck out four while walking just one.

UK advances to play LSU in the Super Regional. The Wildcats were 1-2 in Baton Rouge during the regular season.