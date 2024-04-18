Watch Now
Reed Sheppard declares for the NBA Draft

Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Reed Sheppard.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Apr 18, 2024
2024-04-18

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — "Kentucky is home, Kentucky will always be home. However, there is another part of my dream to play basketball in the NBA."

Days after Mark Pope made his entrance as the head coach of Kentucky Basketball, the 2024 SEC freshman of the year announced to social media he's declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Reed Sheppard, a four-time SEC Freshman of the Week scored a career-high 32 points, including the game-winner in the 91-89 win at Mississippi State. Sheppard also led the team with seven assists, five boards, and two steals.

The legacy Wildcat racked up plenty of honors in his first year: NABC National Freshman of the Year, USBWA Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Year, SEC Freshman of the Year, All-SEC Second Team, and SEC All-Freshman Team.

Sheppard became UK's third-ever winner of the USBWA Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Year. He joins John Wall (2010) and Anthony Davis (2012) as the other winners.

Sheppard finished the season 8th in NCAA Division I and first in the SEC in steals per game with an average of 2.48 per game. Sheppard known for dishing the ball finished fourth in the SEC with an average of 4.48 assists per game.

