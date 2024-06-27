Reed Sheppard drafted No. 3 overall by the Houston Rockets

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX18) — Reed Sheppard has been drafted by the Houston Rockets.

After a standout debut season with the University of Kentucky, Sheppard was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

The 6’3" guard averaged 12.5. points, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 steals – all while coming off the bench.

Sheppard led the country with his 52.1% 3-point percentage and ranked sixth with his 69.9% true-shooting percentage. Sheppard was a major offensive threat because of his highly ranked shooting percentages and his 4.5 assist per game average, which ranked fourth in the league, but his versatility shined through on the defensive end.

The most recorded steals in a single season by a UK player was 87 by Rajon Rondo. The second? 82, by Reed Sheppard.

The standout game that proved Sheppard’s dominance was a road game at Mississippi State where the Cats trailed after the first half, 35 to 43.

Sheppard scored a career-high 32-points — 23 came after half-time, 11 of them in the final minute and 33 seconds. Not to mention, he floated the game-winning shot at the buzzer. To add on to the stat line, Sheppard recorded five rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals.

There are plenty of reasons why Sheppard is one of the greatest freshmen Kentucky basketball has seen, but the main reason: He racked up a number of accolades, in spite of not being a full-time starter.

To name a few, but not all:

NABC National Freshman of the Year

SEC Rookie of the Year

All-SEC Second Team (coaches)

All-SEC Second Team (AP)

All-SEC Freshman Team (coaches)

Field of 68 National Freshman of the Year

College Hoops Today (Rothstein) National Sixth Man of the Year

ESPN National Freshman of the Year (Borzello)

SEC Freshman of the Week (x4)

You can join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.