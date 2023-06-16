REPORT: Aaron Bradshaw suffers a foot fracture, could miss start of season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky men's basketball incoming freshman Aaron Bradshaw has reportedly suffered a fracture in his foot and could miss the start of the 2023-24 season, according to Shams Charania, a lead NBA Insider for The Athletic and Stadium.

College basketball news: Kentucky’s Aaron Bradshaw – a projected top pick in 2024 NBA draft – has suffered a fracture in his foot and could miss start of the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The program is optimistic on full recovery for the 7-foot freshman. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2023

The 7-foot, five-star forward was projected to be among the starting five this upcoming season along with the star-studded incoming class.

The first time we'll see this team in action is July 12-16 in Toronto, CA for the 2023 Global Jam.

