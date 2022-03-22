Report: Tisdale to miss season with knee injury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some not so great news from Kentucky's spring practice Tuesday as defensive back Vito Tisdale will reportedly miss the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL and meniscus.

The news was first reported by Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones.

Tisdale was expected to be a huge part of Kentucky's defense this season, where he was getting reps at the cornerback position that is relatively thin heading into the spring.

The news hasn't officially been confirmed by Kentucky, but we're expecting an announcement from Mark Stoops later this week.