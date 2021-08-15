REPORT: Will Levis to be named starting QB for Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Will Levis is expected to be named the starting quarterback for Kentucky, after a report from Kentucky Sports Radio says head coach Mark Stoops informed the team this weekend that Levis will be the guy.

Source tells KSR that Mark Stoops informed the team this weekend that Will Levis will be the starter at Quarterback for Kentucky in Game 1 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 15, 2021

Stoops will be having a zoom teleconference at 6 p.m. to address the quarterback situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated after Stoops addresses the media.