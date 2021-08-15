Watch
REPORT: Will Levis to be named starting QB for Kentucky

LEX 18 | ELI GEHN
Posted at 4:37 PM, Aug 15, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Will Levis is expected to be named the starting quarterback for Kentucky, after a report from Kentucky Sports Radio says head coach Mark Stoops informed the team this weekend that Levis will be the guy.

Stoops will be having a zoom teleconference at 6 p.m. to address the quarterback situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated after Stoops addresses the media.

