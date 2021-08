LEXINGTON, Ky. — Behind a three-goal effort from Jordyn Rhodes, the University of Kentucky women's soccer team posted a 3-0 win over Marshall in the home opener at the Wendell and Vickie Bell Soccer Complex on Sunday.

This marks the second hat trick of Rhodes' career, the first which came during the SEC Tournament First Round against Florida on November 13, 2020.

With the win, the Wildcats move to 1-0-1 on the season while Marshall drops to 0-2.