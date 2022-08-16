Watch Now
Rhyne Howard: 2022 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 9: Rhyne Howard #10 of the Atlanta Dream competes in the 2022 WNBA MTN DEW 3-Pt Contest as part of the 2022 WNBA All-Star Weekend on July 9, 2022 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images)
(LEX 18) — Former Wildcat Rhyne Howard is now the 2022 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year!

This award should come as no surprise as she was named the WNBA's Rookie of the Month four months in a row.

Howard was the WNBA's No. 1 Draft Pick for the Atlanta Dream. Although the Dream did not make it into the WNBA playoffs, Howard averaged 16.2 points per game, shooting 36.1% from the field.

During the season, Howard won WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week and AP Player of the Week in early May. She's the first rookie to win the award in the first week of their WNBA career since Tamika Catchings in 2002, and the first Dream rookie to ever earn the WNBA Player of the Week award.

Howard was a leader for Big Blue Nation in their historic 2022 Southeastern Conference Championship Tournament run and continues to be a leader in the WNBA.

The WNBA is set to release its league awards in late August.

